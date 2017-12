(Photo: Hampton VA Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are working to determine what caused a fire in the wall of a home in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

The Hampton Fire Department was called to the 100 block of E. Weaver Road just before 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced as a result of the fire, officials said.

