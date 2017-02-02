Firefighters test out robots

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother's heartbreak after son's sudden death
-
Report: Fighters seemed ready for Navy SEAL raid
-
U.S. Service Member dies in raid in Yemen
-
Man attacked in Oceanfront parking lot
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Slow driving fine
-
Coyote goes for a swim in Virginia Beach
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Suspect rams police officer and starts fire
-
Judge denies bond in sexual assault case
More Stories
-
Crews battle fire near Virginia Beach OceanfrontFeb. 2, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
-
Suspect rams officer, starts gas station fire in…Feb. 1, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Locally-based Navy SEAL killed in action receives…Feb. 2, 2017, 2:25 p.m.