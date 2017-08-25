Flags to be lowered to half-staff in Connecticut for sailor

The United States flag flies at half-staff over the state Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., July 12, 2017, following the death of six Marines and a Navy sailor, who were among the 16 service members killed when their plane crashed in a field in rural Mi. (Photo: AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff to honor a Connecticut sailor who was killed when the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.



Twenty-six-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon was from Suffield, Connecticut.



Malloy says U.S. and state flags will be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until burial or memorial services are held. Details on such services have not yet been announced.



Malloy calls Doyon an American hero who represented the best of Connecticut and the United States.



Doyon was initially among 10 sailors missing after Monday's collision. The U.S. Navy has found his remains and the remains of one of the other sailors, while the others remain missing.

