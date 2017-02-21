Flooding, evacuations rock drenched Northern California

A firefighter checks on stalled cars in a flooded street as a powerful storm moves across Southern California on February 17, 2017 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SALINAS, CALIF. - The atmospheric river walloping California with powerful storms eased Tuesday after driving hundreds of residents from homes as rivers and creeks swelled to dangerous levels.

The series of storms, which dumped up to 10 inches of rain on Southern California late last week, roared through Northern California on Monday. Officials announced a levee breach on the San Joaquin River and ordered 500 residents to evacuate, the National Weather Service reported.

Responders halted the breach and workers hoped to stabilize the levee, the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said.

In Monterey County, rising waters in the Carmel River, Santa Rita Creek and other waterways forced the evacuations of several communities. In Salinas, about 100 miles south of San Francisco, a mandatory evacuation was issued for 1,000 people. Bolsa Knolls community resident George Quintero said flood waters at one point reached his waist.

"I thought we would be floating," he said.

Salinas Deputy Fire Chief Brett Loomis warned any flowing water was the enemy.

"Just six inches of water can sweep you off your feet if it's flowing the right speed," said Loomis. "You don't know what's underneath the water and you don't know what's inside it."

Hundreds of other residents in the region fled rising waters. In Spring Valley, about 2,000 people were cut off when two entrance roads were blocked by flooding and mudslides, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said.

“Our deputies are basically hiking in and hiking out,” Martin said.

The National Weather Service called for up to eight inches of rain over parts of the region Monday and Tuesday. Flood warnings for a handful of rivers could last deep into the week. Heavy snow was forecast to pound the Sierra, where totals will be measured in feet.

Meteorologists placed part of the blame on atmospheric rivers — ribbons of water vapor extending thousands of miles from the tropics to the western USA. They fueled the massive rainstorms and subsequent floods that have battered California and much of the West Coast for weeks.

Although the storm eased Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned "forecast models are now hinting at a return to unsettled conditions late in the week and into the upcoming weekend." Translation: Cool, wet weather for central California.

Adami reported from Salinas; Bacon from McLean, Va. Contributing: Doyle Rice, Melanie Eversley; Associated Press

