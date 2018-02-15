Florida school shooting: Social media reacts

Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Michele Eve Sandberg, Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Thousands of people have reacted to the news of a former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The president, U.S. lawmakers, alumni of the high school and other celebrities expressed their thoughts on social media after Wednesday’s shooting.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

I have also ordered the immediate lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in this senseless tragedy. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 15, 2018

On my way to Broward County now to be briefed on the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by local law enforcement and emergency management officials. pic.twitter.com/lFVR5d8NLy — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Just finished update from fed authorities on #FloridaSchoolShooting. It is clear attack was designed & executed to maximize loss of life — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 15, 2018

The @FBI set up this website.If you have any video, pictures or information please provide as soon as possible https://t.co/iFyvVGO0VG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 15, 2018

In days ahead will become increasingly evident that killer in todays #FloridaSchoolShooting gave plenty of indications of what was to come — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 15, 2018

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

Our worst fears are being realized. It looks like it’s a number of fatalities. Praying for all those students, families and school members affected at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

Parkland has always been a strong, caring and resilient community. We will do what we do best - work together, help each other and reach out to support our friends, neighbors and community through this. We are #ParklandStrong #MSDStrong — ChristineHunschofsky (@CHunschofsky) February 15, 2018

Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning... there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

I went to high school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. So sickening and devastating to hear about another mass school shooting, and chilling to know I once walked those halls. It is enraging and beyond comprehension that politicians do nothing to stop these senseless mass killings. — Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) February 14, 2018

I'm at a loss for words. Prayers, light, positivity to my former High School which is currently on lockdown. My brain can't even wrap itself around this. Sending endless love and strength to Stoneman Douglas High School. 🙏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QkZ2tDZeuD — Cassandra Scerbo (@CassieScerbo) February 14, 2018

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Just heard the tragic news about Florida. My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts 💛 #PrayForParkland pic.twitter.com/pNZRuBVo2T — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 15, 2018

Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 15, 2018

