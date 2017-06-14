Former congresswoman calls shooting of Rep. Scalise 'horifying'

A gunman opened fire at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia where Congressional baseball team was practicing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "Horrifying."

That's the reaction from a local former congresswoman to news of another shooting of a member of congress.

Wednesday's events took Thelma Drake back to the day her colleague Gabrielle Giffords was shot.

"I've actually had to have police officers take me out a different way from a building," she said, and that's not all.

Drake said she's had protestors get in her face, right in front of her grandson. The worst was when the former 2nd District Congresswoman heard about what had happened to her colleague and friend Giffords, when she was shot in 2011.

"I can't even begin to tell you what it was like, somebody who was in the role you were in, somebody who was there doing what she believed was right," she said.

Now, this, the shooting of another member of Congress. Drake says when you're a public servant, the danger is real.

"You're out in the public, and you want to be with the public. and you want to be communicating," she said. "So, to have people who are deliberately looking to harm you, or a member of the body that you serve in, that's a very chilling effect. And what happened today, that's a very sad thing to hear about."

Drake says she did meet House Majority Whip Steve Scalise once, after she'd retired from Congress, noting that he was very cordial and very kind to her during a visit to Capitol Hill.

