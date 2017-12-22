Former dentist makes cannabis flavored vodka in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WVEC) -- Doctor Craig Stoner, a former dentist, started making cannabis flavored vodka in a Virginia Beach distillery.

No joke.

The Chesapeake Bay Distillery makes legal weed flavored spirits. Stoner teamed up with Chris Richerson to make this natural product.

Stoner says the drink tastes and smells just like the real thing.

About 19 products in total and a little bit of science is used to make the unique taste.

The vodka is shipped to over 150 locations across Virginia and Maryland.

The Chesapeake Bay Distillery also makes Chick's Beach Rum, Blue Ridge Vodka, and Ghost Pepper Flavored Vodka.

