Former lawmaker transfers prisons after reported assault

(Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A disgraced former lawmaker from Virginia has transferred prisons following a reported assault.



The Daily Press in Newport News reports that Phil Hamilton moved from a federal facility in New Jersey to one in Pennsylvania.



Hamilton's daughter said he arrived at the new facility on Monday. The warden of the New Jersey prison confirmed an "unwitnessed attack" on Hamilton in a letter to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's office, which was asked to investigate.



The incident prompted the prison to place him in relative isolation for his own security.



In 2011, Hamilton was convicted of securing a job as director of a teacher training center that he helped create with taxpayer money. He was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. The former Republican state delegate had represented Newport News.

