Former NSU employee sues school claiming racial discrimination

Edit Rogan (Photo: Norfolk State University)

NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) -- A former high-ranking Norfolk State University employee has filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination.

Edie Rogan, former Director of Human Resources at the school, claimed that a hostile work environment caused physical and emotional damages.

According to the lawsuit, harassment started around the time Rogan was hired in 2012.

There are allegations that, from the jump, then President Tony Atwater said some black co-workers would not like Rogan because of her position.

Over the phone, Atwater told 13NewsNow it was too early to respond to Rogan’s claims.

Through Rogan’s time at the historically black university, the lawsuit alleges the harassment got worse.

Black co-workers allegedly spouted names like “cracker, white girl, and white devil” to Rogan, the lawsuit states.

Rogan claims a black co-worker even withheld reimbursement of travel expenses because she was white.

She goes on to allege worker said “That white b**** will get her money when I’m ready. She needs to carry her white a** out of here.”

There are also claims that Rogan’s boss at the time, Deborah Fontaine, reportedly told her “Now you know what it’s like to be a minority.” “Some people are going to dislike you because of your skin color.”

Rogan is now suing the university for $750,000.

She alleges damages of a hostile work environment resulted in depression, insomnia, and medical leave before being terminated in 2014.

In response to why termination was being considered, Rogan claims an incoming top official named Gerald Hunter said that “[Rogan] refused to play the game like we have all our lives. Now she sees what it’s like to walk in our shoes.”

A Norfolk State University spokesperson said the school will not comment on pending litigation.

NSU Lawsuit Document by 13News Now on Scribd

