Former ODU pitcher offers support to Harvey

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

(WVEC) -- The newest Astro is already making fans in Houston.

Pitcher Justin Verlander took to Instagram to talk about how excited he is to join the team, but also on how he's ready to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Verlander was formally an ODU pitcher.

He is expected to play his first game with the Astros on Tuesday in Seattle.

Justin posted this video to Instagram talking about being traded to the Astros and his support for the victims of Harvey.

