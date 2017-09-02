Former ODU pitcher offers support to Harvey

(WVEC) -- The newest Astro is already making fans in Houston.
Pitcher Justin Verlander took to Instagram to talk about how excited he is to join the team, but also on how he's ready to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
Verlander was formally an ODU pitcher.
He is expected to play his first game with the Astros on Tuesday in Seattle.
Justin posted this video to Instagram talking about being traded to the Astros and his support for the victims of Harvey.
Thank you to Detroit for an incredible 13-seasons, a city that will always be important to me. But now I couldn’t be more excited to join the Astros and am looking forward to getting started right away. I am committed to making an impact off the field, especially during such difficult times. My Foundation, Wins for Warriors, will continue to do the great work we have started in Detroit, but will also expand to Houston effective immediately and get involved with aiding the #HurricaneHarvey disaster relief efforts. @winsforwarriors
