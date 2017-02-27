Former sailor to serve 35 years in prison for molesting child while HIV positive

John Michael Abbrescia (Photo: Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 28-year-old man will serve 35 years in prison for repeatedly molesting a child while he was also HIV positive.

John Michael Abbrescia was sentenced on multiple charges, such as Rape-Victim Under Age 13, Aggravated Sexual Battery-Victim Under Age 13, two counts of Forcible Sodomy-Victim Under Age 13, Object Sexual Penetration-Victim Under Age 13, and three counts of Custodial Indecent Liberties.

Abbrescia pled guilty in September 2016.

According to evidence, that would have been presented at trial, Abbrescia sexually abused the young child for almost two years, between August 2014 and April 2016.

Abbrescia sexually abused the child on multiple occasions, and forced the child to watch pornographic films.

When the child told someone about the abuse, Abbrescia originally told officials that the child was lying. Then later, during an interview with detectives, Abbrescia admitted to the abuse, and also confessed that he was HIV positive at the time.

DNA from Abbrescia was found on the child's bed, box spring, and bedroom floor.

Circuit Court Judge H. Thomas Padrick sentenced Abbrescia to 65 years in prison, with 30 years suspended.

(© 2017 WVEC)