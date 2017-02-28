Former U.S. hostage in Iran says, 'it could've been a lot worse'

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It is one of the nation's darkest chapters. Fifty-two Americans were held captive, held for 444 days.

Twenty one year old Marine Corporal Steve Kirtley was one of them.

"When we were initially taken, I wasn't so much worried about being killed as I was disgusted with the plight, and having to surrender and things like that," said Kirtley.

Now, nearly 38 years later, Kirtley traveled to Old Dominion University, to speak to adjunct professor J.R. Reiling's Political Science 101 class.

Kirtley's son, Chris is a student in that class, and a kicker for the ODU football team.

Looking back, nearly four decades later, despite twice being blindfolded and lined up for mock executions, Kirtley insists he's not angry.

"I can remember sitting there and thinking, is this ever going to end," he said. "Being frustrated and antsy and having like a panic attack. And then, coming back and thinking, people have endured far worse that this and survived. Fourteen and a half months, or, 444 days, compared to some those guys in Vietnam who spent 5, 6, 7 years in the conditions they were kept, I wouldn't say I consider myself lucky, but, it could've been a lot worse."

The hostages were released on January, 20, 1981, at exactly the moment Ronald Reagan was sworn in as president. Kirtley went on to complete a 25 year career in the Marine Corps, retiring as a Major, after fighting in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Sixteen of the hostages have since passed away, as have three of the principal players in the drama: Reagan, the Shah of Iran, and, the Ayatollah Khomeini.

