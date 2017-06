Franklin authorities are searching for 73-year-old Thomasina S. Holman who police say has dementia. (Photo: Franklin Police)

​FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- Franklin authorities have found 73-year-old Thomasina S. Holman who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Holman was last seen at Holland Trace Apartments shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The apartments are located at 1903 South St.

Police say she was located and is in good health.

