FOUND: Missing 83-year-old man in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Update as of 6:20 a.m. on February 14: Portsmouth Police said Lenwood Green was found safe and unharmed.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE, February 14, 2018: 83-year-old Lenwood Green has been located safe and unharmed. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 14, 2018

Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

Lenwood Green was last seen on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. According to police, Green has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

He left his home in the 2600 block of Ash Street driving a blue 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia plates: VVT-2273.

Green's last known location was at the Walgreen's Pharmacy at the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

If anyone locates Lenwood Green, please contact police at (757)393-5300 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Detectives are trying to locate 83 y/o Lenwood Green. He is driving a blue 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with VA TAGS of VVT-2273. Mr. Green also suffers from Alzheimers Disease. Please call police dispatch at (757) 393-5300 if you have seen Mr. Green. pic.twitter.com/oWaaqC6xUA — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 14, 2018

