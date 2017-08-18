Francis DiLorenzo, bishop of Diocese of Richmond, dies at 75

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- The Most Reverend Francis Xavier DiLorenzo, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, died late Thursday night.

DiLorenzo, who served as a priest for 49 years, leading the diocese for 13 of those years, had been in Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital.

The bishop was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1942 and was the oldest of three children.

Following his ordination, DiLorenzo served the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in its parishes and schools for many years and served at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary.

DiLorenzo held positions in other parts of the country and spent time in Rome, Italy.

As part of a statement released by the diocese Friday, Monsignor Mark Richard Lane said: "Please pray for the repose of the soul of Bishop DiLorenzo, for his family and friends, and for the people of the Diocese of Richmond."

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released a statement about the death of DiLorenzo:

Anne and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishop DiLorenzo. The Richmond Diocese has been our family’s spiritual home for over three decades, and I remember vividly seeing the Bishop installed at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 13 years ago. He pledged then to meet as many parishioners as he could, and he kept his promise, making himself familiar to Catholics throughout Virginia and as a friend to our family. As we remember his thoughtfulness, conviction, and sense of humor, we pray.

DiLorenzo was 75 years old.

