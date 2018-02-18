Freshmen Democrats see most bills die in GOP-led House

USA Politics News Badge: Pile of Democrats Buttons With US Flag, 3d illustration (Photo: cbies, This content is subject to copyright.)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - More than a dozen Democrats were elected to Virginia's House last fall, riding a wave of resentment against President Donald Trump. But they're having trouble keeping their bills alive in the Republican-led chamber.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Saturday that more than 85 percent of the bills filed by the 16 freshmen Democrats have died in Republican-controlled committees and subcommittees. Just 27 of the 202 bills they filed are still alive, according to the newspaper's analysis.



Thirteen Democratic freshmen got at least one bill passed. Minority Leader David. J. Toscano said that's no small feat for a Democratic lawmaker, freshman or not, in the House.



Democrats had flipped 15 House seats. But Republicans held onto a 51-49 majority after election officials broke a tied race by drawing names from a bowl.

