Fugitive found hiding in attic insulation in Chesapeake

(Photo: US Marshals)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals found a wanted fugitive hiding in the insulation of an attic, Thursday.

29-year-old Donnie Eugene Graham was wanted for two recent shootings in Norfolk.

The first shooting occurred in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Rd. on December 21. According to police, Graham allegedly fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle before running away.

The second shooting happened in the 300 block of Mahone Ave. on December 29. According to investigators, Graham allegedly fired multiple shots towards at least one person.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. Marshals along with the Norfolk Fugitive Squad and the Chesapeake Police Department went to a home in the 3400 block of Foxfield Dr. Officials believed that Graham was at the home.

Residents of the home attempted to slam the door shut on officers and several people had to be restrained after a confrontation in the entry way of the home. The people inside the home told officers repeatedly that Graham was not there.

Officials then checked each room of the home, when movement was heard from the third floor and attic space. After the third floor was checked and appeared to be clear, officials noticed a towel was stuck in a tiny door, giving access to the attic. It appeared as if someone had hurriedly closed the door. Investigators also found a suitcase placed right outside the attic.

Investigators called for Graham to come out, but heard no response.

As officials made their way through the attic, they spotted Graham's face buried in the insulation. Graham was found lying face up, and his body had been covered by the insulation except for his face.

Graham was taken into custody and now faces outstanding warrants for four counts of Malicious Wounding, and four counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Graham will be held at the Norfolk City Jail.