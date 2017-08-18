(Photo: Virginia State Police)

(WVEC) -- One of the troopers killed in the Charlottesville helicopter crash will be laid to rest on Friday.

According to the Virginia State Police, Trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond.

The funeral for the second trooper, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, is planned for Saturday at the Southside Church of the Nazarene in Chesterfield at 10 a.m.. A visitation, open to the public, will be held Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home in Chesterfield.

The helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area while assisting in law enforcement activities related to the clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

Anyone wishing to support the Cullen and/or Bates families financially, contributions are being accepted through the Virginia State Police Association Emergency Relief Fund. Monetary donations can be made by check, made payable to VSPA-ERF with “Jay Cullen” and/or “Berke Bates” noted in the memo, or Citizens may also donate through PayPal by clicking HERE. When donating through PayPal please be sure to note the donation is for "Lt. Cullen and/or Tpr. Bates" in the comment section. Checks can be mailed to the VSPA ERF at 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible, and 100% of the donation goes to the families. For any additional questions, please contact the VSPA at 804-320-6272.

