Funhouse Fest in Colonial Williamsburg

(Photo: FunHouse Fest- Facebook)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Two stages, fresh local food, music, regional craft beers and so much more is at Funhouse Fest in Williamsburg.

The festival is from June 23 to 25 and is located on the lawn of the Art Museums in Colonial Williamsburg.

Headliners for the event include Sheryl Crow, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Rhiannon Giddens, Lake Street Drive and The Starves.

Gates open on Friday at 5:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Food trucks will line the park. Cast Iron Catering Company, Capt'n Crabby, Food-A-Tude, and The Food Dude are just a few food options at the Funhouse Fest.

Three-day passes and single day tickets are available.

Three-day passes and single day tickets are available.

