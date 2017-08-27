‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 707 'The Dragon and the Wolf'

Jon and Dany's relationship continues to grow, as he still doesn't know the truth about his parentage. (Photo: Macall B. Polay, HBO)

Previously on “Game of Thrones” power rankings: Jon Snow and his ragtag bunch capture a Wight to bring to Cersei at the expense of losing one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons to the White Walkers...The Night King is an expert javelin thrower...Uncle Benjen Stark saves Jon Snow, and goes out like “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”...Sansa Stark finds out about Arya Stark’s many faces...Gendry has the stamina of a marathon sprinter...Ravens travel faster than a SR-71 Blackbird plane.

Literally me during every scene in tonight's #GameOfThrones finale: pic.twitter.com/jo970KButA — Linda Ignarro (@LindaIgnarro) August 28, 2017

1. Daenerys Targaryen (last week: No. 1) - Fans got the intimate moment they’ve been waiting for; Dany and Jon finally made love. The two don’t know they’re both Targaryens yet, but Sam and Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven will likely tell Jon at the start of next season.

While fans have debated back and forth about how disgusting incest is, Dany and Jon still don’t know they’re related. It likely won’t impact their relationship much.

Could Dany get pregnant with Jon’s baby even though she claims she can’t? Could it lead to her heir?

Season 1: EWWWWWW INCEST

Season 7: YEAYYYYYYYY INCEST#GameofThrones — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) August 28, 2017

2. Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen (last week: No. 2) - He’s never been a bastard, he’s the heir to the Iron Throne.

Jon’s truthfulness of pledging his loyalty to Dany nearly costs the negotiations in the meeting of the minds at King’s Landing. It brought the show full circle in what eventually cost Ned Stark his head. Like (adopted) father, like son.

Thankfully, Tyrion is a skilled negotiator and brought Cersei back to the table. While Cersei pledged a truce to fend off the White Walkers, she doesn’t intend to keep her word.

Many parallels. The first two started a war. Maybe the other two could end it? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0lMluQhPFR — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) August 28, 2017

3. The Night King (last week: No. 4) - The Night King and his new ice dragon were able to knock down the Wall in minutes. The Wall stood for a LONG time (decades, centuries?).

RIP if fans have seen the last of Tormund Giantsbane. Here’s to hoping his potential romance with Brienne of Tarth could still happen.

4. Cersei Lannister (last week: No. 3) - Cersei isn’t as ruthless as she used to be; Jaime and Tyrion Lannister would be dead otherwise. She slips in these arbitrary rankings because she decided to align with Crazy Pirate Uncle Euron Greyjoy over Jaime.

Fans will find out next season why the show decided to keep Jaime alive.

Cersei would rather sit out the fight with the White Walkers to let the “monsters kill each other.”

Is it possible she’s overestimated the role of the Iron Bank? How valuable is commerce in the time period “Game of Thrones” exists?

5. Tyrion Lannister (last week: No. 7) - Tyrion risked his own life by negotiating with Cersei. Even if Cersei has no intentions of upholding her truce to fend off the White Walkers, at least Tyrion got her to say she’d agree to help fight.

Tyrion also discovered Cersei is pregnant.

What kind of agreement did Tyrion and Cersei come to?

6. Stark trifecta -- Sansa, Arya and Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven (last week: not ranked) - Lord Petyr Baelish aka Little Finger is dead for treason and murder against House Stark! Throughout the show, Little Finger managed to love multiple characters while simultaneously betraying them.

Sansa passed the sentence against Little Finger, Arya served as the executioner and Bran could confirm the charges with his abilities as the Three-Eyed Raven.

Like Arya told Sansa near the end of Sunday’s episode, “The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

7. Samwell Tarly (last week: not ranked) - The pairing of Sam and Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven should help in the Great War against the White Walkers.

How will Jon Snow take the news that he’s the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark?

8. Bronn (last week: not ranked) - The mercenary still has the show’s best lines, and what happens to him now that Jaime has left King’s Landing? The reunion with Tyrion was too short-lived for the season seven finale.

Nothing beats Bronn making jokes about the Unsullied for...well..for lack of a better term, not having a particular male appendage.

9. Ice Dragon (last week: not ranked) - Two dragons are still better than one, but I can’t wait for the inevitable fire dragon versus ice dragon.

10. Crazy Pirate Uncle Euron Greyjoy (last week: not ranked) - Who knew the most cowardly Greyjoy wasn’t Theon?

Theon has the chance redeem himself and rescue Yara next season. Let’s hope it doesn’t take too much screen time for more better plotlines.

Not Ranked: Jaime Lannister, Jorah Mormont, Sandor Clegane aka the Hound, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy and Lord Varys.

