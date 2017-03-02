Gang Lieutenant sentenced to 35 years in prison

(Photo: KVUE)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A high-ranking member of a gang was sentenced to 35 years in prison, Thursday.

30-year-old Darius Crenshaw was sentenced for various violent crimes he committed while a member of the Black P-Stones gang.

Crenshaw was a lieutenant in the gang, which meant that he was involved in the distribution of narcotics, robbery of multiple people, and the death of at least three victims.

One of those victims was Erique Shaw, who was killed on November 6, 2007. According to officials, Crenshaw was personally responsible for Shaw's murder.

Crenshaw pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in November 2016.

