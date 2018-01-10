General Assembly coming back to town for appointments, GenX

north carolina flag 030309 ap generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature is meeting for the first time in nearly three months, with lawmakers aiming to pass laws addressing water quality and approving appointments to state boards and commissions.



The General Assembly reconvenes its session at midday Wednesday, with work initially expected to last only one day. But there's talk that they will leave the session officially open for the next week or two in case they must redraw legislative districts or if the House and Senate reach a deal on judicial reforms.



The drinking water legislation expected before a House committee Wednesday is in response to the chemical GenX being discharged into the Cape Fear River.



Demonstrators against Republican efforts to approve judicial changes also were expected to rally Wednesday at the Legislative Building.

