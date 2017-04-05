General Assembly reconvenes for annual Veto Session

Virginia capitol building (Photo: WVEC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- It's one of the rites of Spring here in Virginia: the General Assembly, returning to Richmond for the one-day veto session. And lawmakers had their work cut out for them.

Governor Terry McAuliffe set the record for the most vetoes ever in a four year term. Today, Senators and Delegates had to grapple with 40 more vetoes.

Among the bills the governor rejected: the so-called Teabow bill that would let homeschool students play on public school sports teams; allowing active duty military under the age of 21 to apply for a concealed handgun permit; and religious freedom bills that LGBT advocates have denounced as discriminatory and unnecessary.

Republicans, who control both legislative chambers, wish that McAuliffe was not so free flowing with his veto pen.

"You know, the governor's got a job to do," said Del. Rocky Holcomb (R-Virginia Beach). "He's got his veto. And I think the governor should spend more time complimenting us on the bipartisan work we've done here in Richmond, and not so much on all the veto's."

Overriding a veto requires a two-thirds majority vote, which the Republicans don't have in either the House or Senate. In fact, it has never happened in the three previous years that the Democrat McAuliffe has been governor.

