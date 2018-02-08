Gingers will be vindicated come the new emoji launch in 2018 and so will feet

Credit: Emojipedia

GINGERS REJOICE!

We can finally boast our ginger pride in emoji form thanks to the new emoji update coming sometime in the second half of 2018.

Also included in the rollout will be bald emoji, a natural hair/afro emoji, and new animals like a kangaroo, lobster and a hippo!

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

Or you could tell someone you're hanging out with Anderson Cooper, or maybe Helen Mirren

% INLINE %

You'll also be able to express yourself as a superhero (or possibly robber) in two colors (AND GINGER).

% INLINE %

But let us not forget the ever useful abacus emoji:

% INLINE %

Oh, also the feet and legs emojis we've all been waiting for? I'm not entirely sure how this is going to be applicable to life but I am sure someone will find some way to use it.

% INLINE %

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter at First Coast News who is ginger and uses emojis when she is too lazy to respond to a text message in a normal manner. Follow her on Twitter @hello_destiny.

© 2018 WTLV-TV