Girl defends her choice of doll after cashier says 'she doesn't look like you'

Facebook

"But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you."

It was those words that came from a Target cashier that made Brandi Benner angry. The mother of the young girl, Sophia, posted to her Facebook page that she was taking her daughter to Target to celebrate potty training.

The young girl could pick out any toy she wanted from Target. Her mom wrote, " of course, picked a new doll. The obsession is real."

After picking out the perfect doll, Sophia and her mother headed towards the cash register to check out.

Immediately the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. They both gave the cashier a blank look.

Benner says what happened next really upset her.

See, Sophia told the cashier she picked out this special doll because she was celebrating a full month of potty training. The woman looked at the young girl and then the doll and asked:

"Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?" Sophia finally found her voice and said, "Yes, please!" The cashier replied, "But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you."

Without skipping a beat Sophia replied, "Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?"

Benner ended the post with this note: " This experience just confirmed my belief that we aren't born with the idea that color matters. Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful."

© 2017 WTLV-TV