Gloucester School Board opposes expedited hearing in transgender case

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- The clock continues to tick closer and closer to Gavin Grimm's graduation. He's the transgender student from Gloucester High School fighting for the right to use the boys' bathroom, which is the bathroom he says matches his gender identity.



While the U.S. Supreme Court recently vacated his case, his legal fight in the lower courts continues. Now, there is a fight over when the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals should hear the case.



The Gloucester School Board is now responding to Grimm's request to speed up the case.

The teen wants the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to expedite the process so he could have a decision before he graduates in June.



In documents filed, the school board argues an expedited schedule wouldn't allow anyone to sufficiently address the important Title IX discrimination issues at the heart of this case. Lawyers for Gloucester leaders also wrote the Department of Education, under the Trump Administration, needs more time to tell the court its position on transgender students.

Grimm and the ACLU countered in another filing that the expedited schedule is appropriate considering this fight has gone on for about two years now.



Grimm wants the case heard in May; the school board wants the case on hold until September.

Of course, only the judges can make that decision. We will let you know as soon as new court records are filed.

