Godwin Blvd. shut down following 3-vehicle accident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Godwin Blvd. was shut down after a three-vehicle accident, Monday night.

Police & Fire responded to the scene in the 6400 block of Godwin Blvd./Route 10 and Five Mile Rd. just after 7:45 p.m.

When crews arrived they found two cars and a pick-up truck.

The roadway was shut down while crews worked the scene. Officers were there to redirect traffic in both directions.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Fire & Rescue provided emergency medical treatment. One woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

