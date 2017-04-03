WVEC
Godwin Blvd. shut down following 3-vehicle accident

Staff , WVEC 10:01 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Godwin Blvd. was shut down after a three-vehicle accident, Monday night. 

Police & Fire responded to the scene in the 6400 block of Godwin Blvd./Route 10 and Five Mile Rd. just after 7:45 p.m. 

When crews arrived they found two cars and a pick-up truck. 

The roadway was shut down while crews worked the scene. Officers were there to redirect traffic in both directions. 

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. 

Fire & Rescue provided emergency medical treatment. One woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 

