GOP lawmakers move to strike down DC's right-to-die law

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two congressional Republicans have introduced a resolution that would stop the District of Columbia from allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the help of a doctor.



Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the "Death with Dignity" law last month after it was approved by the liberal D.C. Council.



Sen. James Langford of Oklahoma and Rep. Brad Westrup of Ohio introduced companion resolutions on Thursday that would invalidate the law.



Congress has various ways to block local laws in the District, but it's extremely rare for a disapproval resolution to pass both the House and Senate. The last was in 1991.



Bowser says in a statement that Langford and Westrup are "attempting to sidestep the democratic process in order to impose their personal beliefs" on the city.

