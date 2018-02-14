GOP women frustrated by Trump's approach to abuse charges

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP, FILE)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Prominent Republican women say they're frustrated by President Donald Trump's handling of abuse charges against men in the White House's midst.



Trump has refused to personally voice support for the ex-wives of two former White House aides who say their husbands abused them. He tweeted over the weekend that men's lives have been shattered by "mere" allegations.



Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia says it's difficult being a Republican woman and having to "fight through" the administration's muddled message to women. A Republican from Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst, said on CNN that she's "extremely disappointed in this situation. Abuse is never OK."



Republicans have long struggled to attract female voters. The party is defending its House and Senate majorities in the midterm elections.

