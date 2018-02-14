WVEC
Close

GOP women frustrated by Trump's approach to abuse charges

Laurie Kellman and Associated Press , WVEC 11:26 AM. EST February 14, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - Prominent Republican women say they're frustrated by President Donald Trump's handling of abuse charges against men in the White House's midst.
    
Trump has refused to personally voice support for the ex-wives of two former White House aides who say their husbands abused them. He tweeted over the weekend that men's lives have been shattered by "mere" allegations.
    
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia says it's difficult being a Republican woman and having to "fight through" the administration's muddled message to women. A Republican from Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst, said on CNN that she's "extremely disappointed in this situation. Abuse is never OK."
    
Republicans have long struggled to attract female voters. The party is defending its House and Senate majorities in the midterm elections.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories