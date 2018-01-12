Gov. McAuliffe pardons 6 Virginians on last day in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- On his last day in office, Governor Terry McAuliffe signed conditional pardons for 6 Virginians.

One pardon is for Travion Blount.

At 15-years-old, Blount held up a Norfolk house party with two older men. No one was seriously injured during the 2006 incident.

He was offered a plea deal of 14-years in prison, but he wanted to proceed to a jury trial. He was convicted and given numerous life sentences plus 118-years behind bars.

Governor McDonnell reduced his sentence to 40 years. That helped destroy Blount's legal case that his conviction violated the constitution prohibition on sentencing juveniles to life without parole.

READ MORE: Norfolk robber's 6 life terms slashed to 40 years

A co-defendant is already released and the other is expected to be released in 2018.

McAuliffe issued a partial pardon further reducing Blount's sentence to 14 year, the original amount of his plea offer.

This is conditioned on meeting good behavior conditions set by the Virginia Parole Board, successfully completing the re-entry program, and entering a three-year period of supervised release.

The five others McAuliffe gave pardons to are Travis Hassan May, Messiah Johnson, Leonard Lenon Singleton, Adrian Earl Davis, and Tawana Simmons Terry.

“I am proud that each of these Virginians will serve an appropriate term and get a second chance at a more productive life," Governor McAuliffe said. "Going forward, I hope the General Assembly will consider the outrageous sentences in these cases and take appropriate steps to better balance safety and justice in the application of our laws.”

© 2018 WVEC-TV