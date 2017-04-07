Grab your furry friends for free pictures with the Easter Bunny at PetSmart

Pomeranian in rabbit costume and easter eggs (Photo: Bibiz1)

(WVEC) -- Take a hippity hop down the bunny trail to PetSmart for a free Easter photo event on Saturday, April 8.

The event will be held between Noon and 4 p.m.

Customers can enjoy free photos with the Easter Bunny, whether they be human or a furry friend. While you are there why not participate in the pet store's CritterTrail Scavenger Hunt?

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring their pets!

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

To find a PetSmart near you, visit their website.

