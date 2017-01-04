Graphic graffiti painted on side of gym in Ghent

(Photo: Evan Stumpf)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Statements like "I stand with PP" and "down with the empire" have been found on four buildings in Norfolk.

The incidents of graffiti occurred within the last two days.

The first incident happened at the Sherwin-Williams on Colonial Ave. Police learned of the graffiti there around 7:45 a.m. but they believe it happened prior to the discovery. The graffiti on the building said "I stand with PP."

The second incident happened at the Towne Bank on Colonial Ave. Officials were called to the bank at 8:44 a.m. This time the graffiti read "down with the empire" and "liberate from capital."

Around 9:30 a.m. more graffiti was discovered at the Anytime Fitness in Ghent. This time the graffiti read "F*** your beauty standards."

Lastly, officers were called the MacArthur Memorial when the word "anarchy" was found spray painted on the wall.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to these incidents, and have not released any suspect information.

Police have not said that these incidents are connected.