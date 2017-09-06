Great Dismal Swamp sees less interest in hunting this season

dismal swamp canal.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Fewer hunters are interested in shooting bears and deer this fall at the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.



That's what officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement on Wednesday. Officials said that hunter numbers are down nationwide.



Refuge manager Chris Lowie said the swamp typically receives several hundred permit requests by this time of the year. He said hunters typically report a favorable experience. Harvests are considered average at the swamp in Suffolk.



Hunts for deer are scheduled throughout October and November. Bear hunting is slated for November.



The 113,000-acre refuge has allowed deer hunting since 1979 and bear hunting since 2006. Applications for hunting permits are available online.



