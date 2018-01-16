Great gun debate takes center stage in Richmond

Air guns on stand in shop (Photo: sergeyryzhov)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- The owner of Bob's Gun Shop on Granby Street has grave Second Amendment concerns, when it comes to universal background checks, being called for by new Governor Ralph Northam.

"The problem with the universal background check is, first of all, to enforce it you would have to have universal registration, and that is something that the gun interests in Virginia and throughout the United States will just not put up with," said Robert Marcus, Bob's Gun Shop owner.

Several gun control measures that Northam included in his legislative priorities for the 2018 session have already been voted down by the Senate Courts of Justice Committee.

Including a bill requiring universal criminal background checks prior to firearms purchases.

That vote is being condemned by "Giffords" Virginia Coalition, a D.C.-based gun safety organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

"The background check, 90 percent of gun owners support reasonable background checks, making sure that we fill the loophole," said Jamie Barnett, a retired Navy rear admiral who works as a volunteer at the Giffords group. "Over 90 percent of Republicans do, so this looks like it could be a bipartisan approch."

Another background check bill and several other gun control measures are still alive in the House of Delegates.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 1, which outlaws "bump stocks" like that which was used in the Las Vegas massacre, passed the Senate Courts of Justice Committee, 11 to 4.

