'Great service don't tip black people': Racist note left on receipt at D.C. restaurant

A couple of restaurant customers in Washington D.C. allegedly left this racist note on the bill for their server. (Photo: Facebook)

ASHBURN, Va. (WJLA) -- Staffers at a D.C. restaurant are outraged after a couple of customers allegedly left without tipping their waitress and instead left a racist note on the bill.

"Great service don't tip black people."

That's the note server Kelly Carter said she received at Anita's New Mexico Style Cafe in Ashburn Saturday morning.

According to Carter, the message was written at the bottom of the bill by a 20-something white man and woman whom she served breakfast to.

The restaurant owner Tommy Tellez, Sr. told our sister ABC station, WJLA, "I'm appalled. This is so disheartening."

Tellez vouched for Carter, explaining that she is a loyal employee who is beloved by their customers.

“She has a following,” he said. “Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm. And we're really happy to have her.”

Customers at Anita's restaurant in Ashburn on Saturday left without tipping & left this racist message. Hear from the waitress on @ABC7News. pic.twitter.com/r34M78LzJi — Mike Carter-Conneen (@ABC7Mike) January 9, 2017

Carter said the man and woman gave no indication they were unhappy with her for any reason. She said the female customer even complimented the food.

Carter says two regular customers who witnessed her reaction to the message posted the photo on Facebook, which had been shared nearly 900 times by the next day.

However, she says she won't let this incident get to her. She still showed up for her shift Sunday.

“[The customer] didn't hurt me. He only hurt himself. He only makes me stronger,” Carter said. “Just me serving them will let them know they did not get the best of me. And I truly mean that."