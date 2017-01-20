Grieving parents need help recovering daughter's stolen items

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- "It's the hardest thing losing a child,” Darby says. “You read about it but you never realize how painful it is," says Aimee Darby.

The pain still overwhelming for Darby after losing her four-year-old daughter, Eliza Hope, just two months ago.

“She was the epitome of joy and of kindness,” she says about her daughter.

So holding onto her favorite memories, like calling her by her nickname.

“We used to call her bugs or bug bug,” Darby says.

Her daughter's favorite things, like her teething necklace.

“She would outgrow them and we would get her new ones,” she says help her through the tough times.

But remembering their final moments together mean more than ever.

“She loved veggie straws and popcorn. It's still sitting in the cup holder from the last time we were in the car together and her books because she liked to read in the car," Darby says.

Those now irreplaceable items all stolen overnight Thursday along with the Darby’s 2016 black Acura RDX from their Kempsville home.

“It's not important about the car,” Darby says. “It's just her things and being able to have that back.”

Those precious reminders of a little girl who bravely battled both epilepsy and autism.

“Every morning when she woke up she had a struggle that she didn't even know,” her mother says. “She always got up happy and she always got up joyful.”

The Darby's hope Eliza Hope's lasting legacy will be helping other special needs children by someday opening schools for them in her honor.

“So she'll live on and help other children,” Darby says.

Eliza Hope's first lesson is perhaps the hardest: how to learn from tragedy.

“If we can just learn from tragedies,” Darby says. “I mean maybe that's what life is all about learning from those tragedies," Darby says.

Learn more about Eliza Hope here. Anyone with more information about who stole the Darby's car or where to find the contents of their car is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-YOU-UP.

