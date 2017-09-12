WVEC
Grilled Cheese Bistro to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 6:52 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A local restaurant will make an appearance on The Food Network later this week. 

The Grilled Cheese Bistro will be featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Friday, September 15 at 9 p.m. 

The episode will be named Ocean Coasts and Great Lakes and will feature other restaurants in Los Angeles and Lansing, Michigan. 

The local restaurant will celebrate the episode by offering a special Lobster Mac & Cheese Grilled all weekend long. 

The Grilled Cheese Bistro took to Facebook to announce the episode and thank all of their customers and amazing staff.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


