WVEC
Close

Group pledges donations to pols who reject Dominion money

Associated Press , WVEC 11:37 AM. EST February 08, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new group funded by a prominent Democratic campaign donor is promising financial help to state politicians who reject money from the state's largest electric utility.
    
The Clean Virginia Project said in a statement Thursday that it would give $2,500 a year to state delegates and $5,000 a year to state senators who pledge to reject any contributions from Dominion Energy.
    
Charlottesville investor Michael Bills is a major funder of the new group. He said Dominion has corrupted state politics with its large campaign donations and used its political influence to take advantage of its customers.
    
Dominion spokesman David Botkins said: "people can do whatever they want to with their money."
    
The announcement comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a Dominion-backed re-write of how electric monopolies are regulated.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories