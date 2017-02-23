Gunshot victim airlifted to hospital for treatment

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured, Thursday afternoon.

Jut before 3:30 p.m. emergency crews learned that a gunshot victim was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital by friends. That victim was then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, his current condition is unknown at this time.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Gloucester St.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)