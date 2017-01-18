WVEC
Gunshot victim found at gas station in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 9:06 PM. EST January 18, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting that left one person injured, Wednesday. 

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of 73rd St. 

Crews were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. 

After officials arrived on scene, they learned of a shooting victim at the Shell Station on Warwick Blvd. Officers believe that victim was injured in the shooting on 73rd St. 

The victim, a 23-year-old man was taken to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


