Gunshot victim found at gas station in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting that left one person injured, Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of 73rd St.

Crews were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

After officials arrived on scene, they learned of a shooting victim at the Shell Station on Warwick Blvd. Officers believe that victim was injured in the shooting on 73rd St.

The victim, a 23-year-old man was taken to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

