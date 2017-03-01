Gust of wind knocks power pole down on woman's car while at stop light

(Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman, who was waiting at a stop light, was startled when a power pole fell on top of her car, Wednesday afternoon.

The pole fell after a gust of wind knocked it over just before 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Northampton Blvd. and USAA Dr.

The poll landed directly on top of the vehicle across the windshield.

The woman was not injured and no other vehicles were damaged.

Virginia Dominion Power crews arrived on scene to repair the pole. Officials have closed one westbound turn lane on Northampton Blvd. while crews work.

