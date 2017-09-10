Hacker who harassed CIA, FBI directors sentenced to 5 years

Hacker background (Photo: spacedrone808/Thinkstockphoto, This content is subject to copyright.)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A hacker who harassed the directors of the CIA and FBI in 2015 has been sentenced to five years in prison.



The Washington Post reports that 23-year-old Justin Liverman, a member of the "Crackas With Attitude" collective that exposed private online accounts of top officials including former CIA chief John Brennan and James Clapper Jr., then-director of national intelligence, pleaded guilty earlier this year.



A British teenager broke into the accounts by impersonating the officials, while Liverman and co-defendant Andrew Otto Boggs, used the exposed information to harass victims. Liverman also harassed the families of his victims, including government employees, leaving threatening and explicit phone messages.



Boggs was sentenced to two years in prison and Cracka is being prosecuted in Britain.

