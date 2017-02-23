Hampton City Council withholds money meant for airport

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton city council is suspending payment to the regional air-service enhancement group.



After news that The Peninsula Airport Commission used millions of dollars to pay off a bank loan for People Express Airlines, Hampton city council is holding their payments to the Regional Air Service Enhancement Committee, or RAISE, a regional body that uses money to help support different activities at the airport.



Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck says they’re concerned that they weren't consulted when the decision was made.



“Our concern is that 700,000 that was sitting there was also used as part of the guarantee of the loan for People Express,” Tuck says. “We we're notified and we are upset.”



Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck says Hampton gives more than $54,000 dollars to the RAISE fund.



He says city council believes there should have been more direct communication with local governments that support regional air service when those decisions were made.



“I think it's an unfortunate misstep, it perhaps gives a black eye, but we're trying to get beyond that,” Tuck says.



Hampton isn't the only local government putting payments on hold.



York County Administrator Neil Morgan is also recommending that York County hold off setting aside any more money to the group, but is still in support of the regional airport and regional funding.



Last month, state officials cut off funding to Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.



Virginia Transpiration Secretary Aubrey Layne ordered state officials to conduct an audit of the state money at the airport.



“No question in my mind they used the funds improperly,” Layne says. “I’m not going to pre-judge. They'll make their review, look at how the state money was used, who authorized it and they’ll make that known when they’re complete.”



Newport News Airport Executive Director Ken Spirito told 13News Now they are cooperating.



He also reiterates what he told us last month, that they are confident they followed the policy and that the project was still allowed.



Secretary Layne says it will take another 30 days before state officials complete the review and the audit is complete.

