Hampton Fire: Barn is a complete loss following suspicious fire

The barn was a complete loss following the fire. (Photo: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to two separate fires within minutes, Monday evening.

The first fire happened in the 1600 block of Power Plant Pkwy. just after 4:45 p.m.

Crews were called to the scene after a passerby discovered the fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke and flames coming out of a barn behind the home. Crews quickly searched the home and discovered it was abandoned and unoccupied.

It took crews 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The barn was a complete loss, and the adjacent workshop had heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire. The Fire Prevention Branch is currently investigating the cause of the fire. They believe its cause is suspicious.

Not long after the barn fire, crews received word of a second fire in the 1800 block of Womack Dr.

The second fire occurred in the 1800 block of Womack Dr. (Photo: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw light smoke coming from the front of the house.

The fire was contained to a bedroom, and put out in less than 5 minutes. The home has minor smoke and water damage.

The cause of the second fire is believed to have been an accident. One person was taken to a local area hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the fire.

Two adults were displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them.

(© 2017 WVEC)