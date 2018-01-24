Hampton police arrest man who shot a 29-year-old

Quarterez Rashad Logan (Photo: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON. Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a Hampton shooting.

Quarterez Rashad Logan, 27, has been apprehended in connection to a shooting of a 29-year-old man on January 20th.

Around 3:30 p.m. at the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive police found a victim shot. Logan and victim were arguing when the 29-year-old Hampton man was shot.

He has non-life threatening injuries.

Logan has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been charged with one count of Maiming/Malicious Wounding and one count of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

