Hampton police arrest man who shot a 29-year-old

HAMPTON. Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a Hampton shooting.
Quarterez Rashad Logan, 27, has been apprehended in connection to a shooting of a 29-year-old man on January 20th.
Around 3:30 p.m. at the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive police found a victim shot. Logan and victim were arguing when the 29-year-old Hampton man was shot.
He has non-life threatening injuries.
Logan has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been charged with one count of Maiming/Malicious Wounding and one count of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
