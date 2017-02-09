Hampton Police ask for public's help identifying robbery suspect

(Photo: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe robbed a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred in the 1400 block of Big Bethel Rd.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the convenience store and demanded money. The employees complied, and once he received the cash, he ran away towards Saunders Rd.

The suspect is described as a white male. He is believed to be 5'6" tall and weigh between 180-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt covering his face, gloves, and a dark-hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

