(Photo: barbol88)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are currently on scene of a barricade situation.

Officers are attempting to get the suspect to leave a residence in the 400 block of Dare Avenue.

There is no word on what started the incident at this time or how many people are inside the home.

This is a developing story, stay with 13News Now at more information becomes available.

© 2017 WVEC-TV