Hampton Police search for two robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying and finding two people they say robbed a convenience store, Monday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the First Stop Convenience Store on Executive Dr. just after 1 p.m.

According to officials, two people entered the building and demanded money after displaying their guns. Employees handed over the cash and the suspects ran away.

The suspects are described as two black men. They were last seen wearing dark clothing. There are no photos or surveillance videos of the suspects.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

