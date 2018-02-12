Hampton Police search robbery suspect; a masked man with fake nose

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are investigating a robbery after the suspect was able to get away on Monday.

Around 2 p.m. the Willow Oaks Cleaners in the 200 block of Fox Hill Road was robbed. According to police, the suspect entered the business, showed a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was able to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials describe the suspect as a man last seen wearing a black short-sleeved t-shit with a gray hooded sweatshirt under the shirt, and a black face mask with a fake nose.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

