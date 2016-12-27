Hampton Police searching for man who robbed a Metro PCS store

File photo

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who robbed a store, Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Metro PCS in the 3400 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

When officials arrived they learned that a man entered the business before displaying a gun and demanding money. After receiving the money, he fled on foot towards Big Bethel Rd.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5'7" tall, and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and he was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.